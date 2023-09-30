Chucky Returns for Season 3 October 4! And He’s Going WHERE?!

“You bitches miss me?”

Chucky: The TV Series is back for season three, starting on October 4 at 9PM. Follow along as the world’s most maniacal doll takes his latest master plan all the way to The White House!

Whatever he has planned is currently under wraps, but sources are reporting that Chucky, voiced by his original actor Brad Dourif, will befriend the President of the United State’s youngest son in attempt to bring about something truly dastardly.

Callum Vinsion joins the cast already comprised of Zackary Arthur, Björgvin Arnarson, Alyvia Alyn Lind, Lara Jean Chorostecki, Devon Sawa and Jennifer Tilly. Interesting enough, Devon Sawa continues to appear in the series as new characters despite dying every season!

From creator Don Mancini, Chucky debuted in Child’s Play as a major motion picture in 1988 before spawning six sequels and a remake in 2019. Chucky: The TV series premiered in 2021 and is played simultaneously on SYFY and USA. Seasons 1 and 2 are now available for streaming on Peacock.

The Child’s Play film series has always been a safe space for queer people, although Mancini has worked a little more tact and respect into the way it handles gay and trans people. Chucky: The TV Series is currently headlined by two young actors who play a gay couple, and Chucky’s kid is trans.

Season 3 of Chucky: The TV Series premieres on October 4 at 9PM on SYFY & USA.

