‘Chucky’ Season 2 Sees Lachlan Watson Taking on Glen/Glenda Role

Nonbinary actor Lachlan Watson is confirmed to be playing the role of Glen/Glenda in Chucky Season 2, and everyone’s here for it!

Glen/Glenda’s last appearance was when they became human, and were attacked by their killer doll father, leaving the audience in suspense as to what happened to them. Aside from that, Season 2 allows the series to expand on the LGBTQ+ plots by portraying a gender-nonconforming character, and not to mention they are played by a nonbinary actor.

Watson is now sporting an edgy orange hairstyle, which was one of the factors that sparked the rumors of the actor playing the role, even before it was confirmed.

The 21-year-old is well-known for the Netflix original series entitled Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, wherein the actor played the role of Theo Putnam.

This Fall, people will witness yet another iconic character portrayed by Watson in Chucky Season 2, and it will premiere on the SYFY network.

