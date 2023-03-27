Do you bomb the church that has an upcoming drag show or a church in the same county that just had its pastor arrested for sexually abusing minors? It’s ‘Merika. You know the answer.

For now, the Community Church of Chesterland and its patrons are recovering after their place of worship was vandalized on Friday night. Molotov Cocktails were used to damage the church, most likely because of an upcoming drag show event.

Fairmount Group officials, the group organizing the April 1st drag brunch at the church, say the incident destroyed the church’s sign, but left minimal damage.

Advertisement The Geauga County Sheriff’s Office had this to say in a press release: “At least one incendiary device had struck the exterior of the church, resulting in very minor damage. No portion of the structure appeared to have ignited; however, scorching was noted on the building’s exterior. Officers also noted that one of the church signs had also been damaged.” No one was injured during the incident as the church was unoccupied at the time. Additional security measures are being taken in order to ensure the safety of everyone during the Drag Brunch and Story Hour on April 1st. WKYC reports –

Element 41, the restaurant partnering with the church to hold the drag brunch, has received major criticism after announcing the event.

“They’re calling us pedophiles and it’s getting really crazy where I have to turn my phone off at night. It’s taking it to the next level where we’re having people saying that they’re coming to protest, hundred people strong with concealed carry permits, and they want to save the children.” – Element 41 owner Paul Mendolera Now we do not condone violence or retaliation and the fire barely hurt the building or doors, but this all goes to show the mentality of ‘Merikan’ts that just cannot handle anything outside of what momma and papa preached and groomed into them and anything else outside of their family tree wreath. And it gets more stoopidererer.

They Got The Wrong Church – Advertisement First Community Centers, then bakeries, now mouth breathers are attacking churches that are supporting drag shows. You’re breeding hate DeSantis. It usually comes back to haunt people politically and personally. Just look at history. But what happens when there is actually someone abusing children? What does the community do? It goes after drag queen story hour, of course, at a church in the same county.

The News-Herald reports that a Geauga County grand jury indicted Dennis W. Laferty, 37, on seven criminal charges the pastor of Thompson United Methodist Church was indicted on charges of sexually abusing minors. For legal reasons, we must reiterate these charges are charges and his actions are all alleged.

The March 10th announcement didn’t make the big news. How could it? Why would it? He’s a pastor, he’s sweet, kind, was great with the kids, we will pray for all involved, blah blah blah. BUT LET’S MOLOTOV THE OTHER CHURCH!

Laferty, a pastor at the Thompson United Methodist Church since July 2018, was charged with five third-degree felony counts of sexual battery (maximum of 5 years in prison for each); a third-degree felony count of gross sexual imposition; and a third-degree misdemeanor count of sexual imposition. His alleged inappropriate conduct occurred between November 2019, and January 2023. Additional victims are expected to come forward.

In a March 11 Facebook post, the church with the alleged pedophile in its leadership stated that Laferty has been suspended from serving as pastor “to ensure the protection of our congregation and the community.” Advertisement The church added that it considers the case against Laferty to be a very serious matter, and is “allowing the appropriate authorities to take action.” “Please know that we at Thompson United Methodist Church do not condone any form of harm to any person and we care for all our members,” the Facebook post stated. We care for all of our members, just our members. Once again, all charges are alleged. Praise be religion. Best tool for grooming. Here’s your sign. This article is the opinion of this one writer and may not be the opinion of other writers or Instinct Magazine. Sources: News-Herald , WKYC