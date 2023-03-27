“Please know that we at Thompson United Methodist Church do not condone any form of harm to any person and we care for all our members,” the Facebook post stated.

We care for all of our members, just our members. Once again, all charges are alleged.

Praise be religion.  Best tool for grooming. Here’s your sign.

This article is the opinion of this one writer and may not be the opinion of other writers or Instinct Magazine.

Sources:  News-HeraldWKYC