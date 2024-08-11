Circus Tricks + Beach Sunrise + More Eye Candy

Sharing some favorite Instagrams from the week beginning with Facundo Rodriguez, who started our day with a smile.

Michael Hamm kept it hot in the hot tub:

Beau DeMayo was too glam to give a damn:

Dani Garrido kept it chill at the pool…

…while Noah Richter watched the sunrise from the beach:

Emerson Silva suited up:

Fran Tomas found his light:

Alysson Gert went splish-splash:

Desko served up some Sunday circus tricks:

Kevin Davis is a jeans and t-shirt kind of guy:

Rich Burns took a seat at the beach:

We’re with Chase Carlson on this one:

How about this rugby take on coming out by AI artist SeanMattAI: