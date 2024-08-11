Circus Tricks + Beach Sunrise + More Eye Candy

Sharing some favorite Instagrams from the week beginning with Facundo Rodriguez, who started our day with a smile.
Michael Hamm kept it hot in the hot tub:
Beau DeMayo was too glam to give a damn:
Dani Garrido kept it chill at the pool…
…while Noah Richter watched the sunrise from the beach:
Emerson Silva suited up:
Fran Tomas found his light:
Alysson Gert went splish-splash:
Desko served up some Sunday circus tricks:
Kevin Davis is a jeans and t-shirt kind of guy:
Rich Burns took a seat at the beach:
We’re with Chase Carlson on this one:
How about this rugby take on coming out by AI artist SeanMattAI: