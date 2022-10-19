Class Is Almost in Session for the Students of ‘Elite’ Season 6

Class is almost in session at Las Encinas for the highly anticipated Season 6 of the hit Spanish Netflix series ‘Elite.’

A bit of Season 5 spoiler incoming…

The upcoming season will reportedly pick up after the death of Samuel, who is portrayed by Itzan Escamilla. The students of Las Encinas are entering a new school year with conflicts of the past, as well as social issues, including racism, sexism, domestic abuse, and LGTBI-phobia.

‘Elite’ Season 6 is starring returning cast members: André Lamoglia (Iván), Valentina Zenere (Isadora), Carla Díaz (Ari), Martina Cariddi (Mencía), Adam Nourou (Bilal), and Manu Ríos (Patrick).

They will also be joined by new additions, including: Ander Puig, Carmen Arrufat, Álvaro de Juana, Ana Bokesa, and Álex Pastrana. And since we’re already on the topic of the upcoming season’s stars, let’s see more of their hot photos, shall we?

Álvaro de Juana

Valentina Zenere

André Lamoglia

Ana Bokesa

Manu Ríos

Martina Cariddi

Adam Nourou

Carmen Arrufat

Ander Puig

Carla Díaz

Álex Pastrana

‘Elite’ Season 6 is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on November 18. In the meantime, here’s the steamy teaser video to keep you anticipating for it. 😉

Source: tvinsider.com