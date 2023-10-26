Closeted Queer Athlete Struggles with Sexuality in ‘Golden Delicious’

‘Golden Delicious’ is a coming-of-age film, which is centered on the challenges of an Asian-Canadian teenager who is struggling with his desires as he discovers his true passion and sexuality.

Cardi Wong is playing the role of 17-year-old Jake who is described as “a born people-pleaser.” Meanwhile, Chris Carson is portraying the character of his handsome new neighbor Aleks who is openly gay.

Jake practices basketball every day for the sake of continuing his father’s broken dream of becoming an athlete. If it were up to him, however, he would much prefer to be the photographer of his high school’s basketball team.

Aside from trying his best to make his unyielding father proud, Jake is also making an effort to make things work with his girlfriend Valerie, who is ready to take their relationship to another level.

However, Jake feels a “dormant desire” awaken after meeting Aleks, which leads him to question everything that he has been doing for the sake of making other people happy. ‘Golden Delicious’ is the feature directorial debut of Indonesian-Canadian filmmaker Jason Karman.

According to Xtra, Karman wanted to make a film that his younger self had wanted to watch. Moreover, ‘Golden Delicious’ is available for streaming on Peccadillo Pod. It is also set to be released on digital platforms and DVD on October 30.

You can watch the official trailer below:

