OMG! ‘Clueless’ Officially Turns 25 Years Old Later This Month

Yes, we are getting old. Clueless, arguably one of the greatest teen comedy films ever, officially turns 25 years old later this month.

The Amy Heckerling-directed movie was released in the United States on July 19, 1995, and ended up taking home a modest $56 million dollars at the box office. Money aside, it remains an iconic piece of cinema for so many of its fans who grew up during that time and still dream about that computer program that matches and mis-matches your ensembles before you head out for the day.

Clueless also made household names out of previous unknowns like Alicia Silverstone, Stacey Dash, Paul Rudd and the late Brittany Murphy. Alicia was the primary breadwinner when it came to all the accolades she earned for the film including Best Female Performance & Most Desirable Female at the 1996 MTV Movie Awards.

The movie follows around Cher Horowitz (Silverstone) who just happens to be one of the most popular girls in her posh high school. She and her best friend Dionne Davenport (Dash) decide to befriend newbie Tai Frasier (Murphy) which starts out as a good thing but takes a turn for the worse later on.

Along the way you see somewhat of a budding romance happen between Cher and her stepbrother Josh Lucas (Rudd) even though she also falls for fellow student Christian Stovitz (Justin Walker) who happens to be gay.

Clueless is also jam packed with a ton of amazing quotes that are still relevant to this day. Here are 10 that stick out more than the rest:

“Anything you can do to draw attention to your mouth is good.” — Cher

“Cher, I don’t want to do this anymore. And my buns, they don’t feel nothin’ like steel.” — Tai

“Searching for a boy in high school is as useless as searching for meaning in a Pauly Shore movie.”— Cher

“No, she’s a full-on Monet. It’s like a painting, see? From far away, it’s OK, but up close, it’s a big old mess.” – Cher

“My plastic surgeon doesn’t want me doing any activity where balls are flying at my nose.” – Amber (Elisa Donovan)

“Whatever.” – Amber

“He’s a disco-dancing, Oscar Wilde-reading, Streisand ticket-holding friend of Dorothy, know what I’m saying?” — Murray Duval (Donald Faison)

“You’re a virgin who can’t drive.” – Tai Frasier

“She could be a farmer in those clothes.” – Amber

“Anything happens to my daughter, I got a .45 and a shovel, I doubt anybody would miss you.” — Melvin “Mel” Horowitz (Dan Hedaya)