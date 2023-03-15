Co-Creator of ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ Teases on T.K. & Carlos’ Wedding Prep

Wedding preparation is officially a go for Rafael Silva’s Carlos and Ronen Rubinstein’s T.K. in Episode 8 of ‘9-1-1: Lone Star.’

The handsome grooms start to plan for their ceremony, however, T.K.’s dad Owen (Rob Lowe) seems to have a lot of comments on their wedding prep.

“Owen has a lot of thoughts about the wedding,” series co-creator Tim Minear told Entertainment Weekly.

He further teased on Tuesday’s episode, sharing:

“He becomes a father-of-the-groomzilla, which will be a lot of fun. Owen will try to create the perfect wedding for Carlos and T.K., which of course will not go exactly according to plan.”

Moreover, Rubinstein shared a video teaser of T.K. and Carlos’ wedding preparation on Instagram, and it shows the couple looking dapper in tuxedos. Owen seems to like their outfits at first, which the couple is relieved about, however, the “father-of-the-groomzilla” eventually blurts out the comments that he has apparently been holding in.

Meanwhile, the comments section is filled with a variety of sentiments — from expressing their excitement on the episode, to agreeing or disagreeing with Owen’s comments on the couple’s tuxedos…

“i barely survived this, wish me luck for the actual wedding,” one user commented.

Another one agreed with Owen, writing:

“won’t lie i agree with owen can we get funner tuxes???? carlos with some texan getup???? they’d look cute in anything BUT”

“I don’t like Owen, but I actually agree. One should be classic tux, the other should wear a white! :),” one person expressed, agreeing with T.K.’s dad.

On the other hand, a user commented:

“so we taking advice from a guy who got divorced twice”

“Owen needs to remember that this is Carlos and TKs wedding. Not his own,” another one wrote.

Whether or not Owen is right, this viewer is just excited for Episode 8:

“I’m so so ready for this episode! I already cried 4 times right now”

A new episode of ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ airs every Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox, and Episode 8, titled “Control Freaks,” is scheduled to be released on March 14. In the meantime, you can see T.K. and Carlos looking V stunning in their tuxedos here:

