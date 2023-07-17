Co-Stars Jonathan Bailey and Ariana Grande Enjoy Day Out in Wimbledon

Jonathan Bailey and Ariana Grande are starring in the upcoming ‘Wicked’ movie, and the two of them seem to have developed a close friendship while filming, as they were recently spotted enjoying a day out in Wimbledon.

On Sunday, the ‘Wicked’ co-stars were among the star-studded crowd watching the English tennis tournament’s day 14, where Spanish prodigy Carlos Alcaraz won against Novak Djokovic in the men’s singles final.

In the photos shared online, Bailey and Grande can be seen conversing through whispers, as well as sharing smiles and laughs as they watch the thrilling tennis tournament. Aside from the two stars, Andrew Garfield and Tom Hiddleston were also in close proximity, and were even included in some of the photos.

Moreover, Grande will be portraying the character of Glinda in the ‘Wicked’ film. Meanwhile, Bailey will be playing the role of Fiyero who is her love interest. At the CinemaCon 2023 back in April, Universal Pictures chairman Donna Langley said nothing but good words about the lead actors of the movie, stating:

“They are born to play these roles. They are brilliant and matched by an equally brilliant cast.”

‘Wicked’ is set to be released on November 27, 2024. In the meantime, here are out actor Bailey and singer-songwriter Grande’s photos during the tennis tournament in Wimbledon, which show their amazing chemistry together:

Talk about an adorable friendship! <3

