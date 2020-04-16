Cody Simpson Looks Damn Good With A Full Face of Makeup On — Watch

Cody Simpson, to many, already looks to be a delicious treat (I mean, see the photo above). But can he pull off that same sex appeal with a face filled with makeup?

Yes, the answer is yes. Self-isolation has caused people to get super creative during their time inside and the Aussie singer is no exception. His girlfriend, pop superstar Miley Cyrus, did his makeup last week where the results were truly incredible.

Yas! Miley showed off the results of her work on Instagram with a simple yet effective caption: “I. Beat. That. Face.” The “We Can’t Stop” singer could have a future in the makeup industry based on how amazing she made her man look.

What’s even better was that she posted another IG story of her getting him ready while RuPaul‘s “Sissy That Walk” played in the background. Miley was the big celeb guest judge during the season 11 premiere of RuPaul’s Drag Race last year.

Sophie Turner did something similar to her beau Joe Jonas while in quarantine. He sported a bushy beard and a full head of hair, unlike Cody, while looking amazing with some purple eyeshadow.