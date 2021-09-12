Coffee, Cocktails, Beer, And Birthday Suits

Sharing some of our favorite posts on Instagram this week. First up, Jean Paolo Di Lorenzo was looking for a tennis partner:

Max Emerson celebrated his birthday in his birthday suit:

Instinct’s “Hottie of the Week” Okkar Min Maung served up this lesson in embracing opposites:

Kalen Allen had a message about being authentic vs. assimilating:

Former NFLer Julian Edelman admits “if it looks like a trap, it is:”

Anthony Varrecchia had a moment with his coffee:

J. McGee was a vision in green down in Key West:

Garrett Magee of Bravo’s Backyard Envy said something about a t-shirt but we got distracted:

Usually a beach bunny kinda guy, Ignacio Pérez Rey took a minute to get used to the ‘new colors’ of Switzerland:

Doctor of Dental Medicine Curtis Fitzgerald offered this life hack for the weekend:

Olympic skier Gus Kenworthy jumped to conclusions:

Seattle fur ball Wes Dupee totally ‘beared-out’ with beer, beanie and flannel: