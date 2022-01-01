Cohen Threw Shade At Ryan Seacrest & Outgoing NYC Mayor

Bravo TV celeb Andy Cohen got a bit messy with his alcohol last night while co-hosting CNN’s New Year’s Eve LIVE celebration with news anchor Anderson Cooper.

Cohen went on an angry rant about outgoing New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio during the live telecast.

Andy goes off on de Blasio pic.twitter.com/IornnsuG36 — Acyn (@Acyn) January 1, 2022

“Just watching Mayor De Blasio doing his ‘victory lap’ dance after four years of the crappiest job as the mayor of New York! The only thing that Democrats and Republicans can agree on is what a horrible mayor he has been, so sayonara sucker!”

“2022! It’s a new year, and guess what? I have a feeling that I am going to be standing right here next year, and you know what I’m not going to be looking at? Dancing as the city comes apart!”

Anderson Cooper tried his best to keep the Cohen from going off the rails, but…

Cohen also threw shade at CNN’s competition, Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest over on ABC.

“If you look behind me, you’ll see Ryan Seacrest’s group of losers performing,” Cohen said from Times Square. “I’m sorry but if you’re watching ABC, you’re watching nothing.”

Cohen later shared on Twitter that he “was a bit overserved” during the telecast.

CNN made the decision a long time ago that drunk Anderson Cooper, Andy Cohen, and Don Lemon was far more entertaining to people than Ryan Seacrest and company. — Jan. 29th (@KevCoke6) January 1, 2022

Not a huge DeBlasio fan but that Andy Cohen rant was incoherent and sad. — Joan Walsh (@joanwalsh) January 1, 2022

The way #AndyCohen is right now is reason #462 why I quit drinking more than 18 yrs ago. Sloppy drunk on tv isn’t entertaining.#CNNNYE — Steffer ☃️❄ (@srecobo) January 1, 2022

Guys- I had a ball tonight! Happy New Year! #CNNNYE — Andy Cohen (@Andy) January 1, 2022