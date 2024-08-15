Colby Holt, Sam Probst, & Jordan Doww Talk Queer Thriller ‘Ganymede’

From the minds of life and creative partners Colby Holt and Sam Probst, their new LGBTQ+ film, Ganymede, is a campy Southern Gothic thriller that is part horror, part coming of age, and examines the experiences that several queer people face during their formative years.

Set in a small town America, Ganymede tells the story of high school wrestling star Lee Fletcher (Jordan Doww), the son of a rigid, homophobic, politico and his very religious wife (Joe Chrest and Robyn Lively). When Lee begins to develop a crush on his openly gay classmate, Kyle (Pablo Castelblanco), his parents send him to Pastor Royer (David Koechner), who believes Lee is possessed by a “Ganymede,” which is defined by him as “an unrepentant homosexual with demonic forces that overtakes others with sex urges.” In an attempt to convert and scare Lee straight, his mind begins to manifest a stalking demon that threatens to destroy him.

Advertisement

Ganymede is now available on VOD, but initially made its world premiere at Chicago’s 41st Reeling International Film Festival, where it took home the Audience Award for “Best Narrative Feature.” The feature is also poised to be a true breakout moment for Doww, who is openly gay and came out at 19 in a YouTube video that went viral. He has been a staunch advocate for the community ever since.

Instinct recently caught up with Doww to discuss what it was like to make his debut leading role and why he wanted to be involved with Ganymede, as well as what he wanted to bring to Lee’s character and how the film made him a better artist. We also sat down with Holt and Probst, who talked about what inspired them to create this story, why they believe LGBTQ+ people resonate with the horror genre, and working alongside an all-star cast.

Advertisement

Check out the full video interviews below.

Jordan Doww (Lee Fletcher)…

Colby Holt & Sam Probst (Writers/Directors)…