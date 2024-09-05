Coldplay’s Chris Martin Makes Trans Fan’s Dream Come True

Coldplay are currently on their Music of the Spheres World Tour, and Chris Martin recently made a trans fan’s dream come true during their third night of performing in Dublin, Ireland.

Martin saw James’ sign, which read:

“Trans fan. Coldplay saved my life. It’s my dream to come on stage.”

He then brought him up on stage, and the two of them shared a beautiful moment together.

According to Martin,

“It’s the first time someone has ever brought us a sign like this, so I’m going to say thank you for giving us this honor.”

James also had the opportunity to tell the Coldplay frontman how much his music meant to him, to which Martin replied:

“You saved my life, it’s the same. It works both ways, I’m afraid. We need you as much as you need us.”

The band then performed the 2014 song “Magic”, as per James’ request. Moreover, his sister posted about the beautiful moment on X (formerly Twitter), writing:

“This is my brother, James, he got taken on stage at the Coldplay show last night in Dublin, with the trans sign If anyone has any videos/pictures of his incredible and well deserved moment we’d love them! Thank you so much #onebigband #coldplay #ColdplayDublin

@coldplay”

This is my brother, James, he got taken on stage at the Coldplay show last night in Dublin, with the trans sign 🏳️‍⚧️ If anyone has any videos/pictures of his incredible and well deserved moment we’d love them! Thank you so much 💖 #onebigband #coldplay #ColdplayDublin @coldplay pic.twitter.com/WwjK5LI1Ki — hannah. (@hwalls_) September 2, 2024

Special moment this evening for this young lad from Cornwall – wishing you only good things 🏳️‍⚧️💖@coldplay #ColdplayDublin pic.twitter.com/8cmt6eOG9H — Hilda McEvoy (She/Her/Hers) (@HildaMcevoy) September 1, 2024

