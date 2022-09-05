Out Actor Colman Domingo Wins Emmy!

Congratulations to Colman Domingo!

The Creative Arts Emmy Awards took place last night, September 4. The Award ceremony included many exciting wins such as Abbott Elementary winning Outstanding Casting For A Comedy Series, Squid Game’s Lee Yoo-Mi winning Best Guest Actress in a Drama Series, and Euphoria’s Colman Domingo for Guest Actor of a Drama Series.

For the openly gay actor, this Emmy win marks his first major screen award. That’s despite Domingo working in the industry since the 1990s. Though, he was nominated for a Tony in 2011 for The Scottsboro Boys. The actor has recently seen success appearing in shows like Fear The Walking Dead, The Twilight Zone, and his award-winning performance on Euphoria. He’s also acted in films liked Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and Zola.

On top of that, the actor is getting ready for two high profile, and very different, movie roles. In 2023, we will see Domingo play both Mister in the movie adaption of The Color Purple musical and Bayard Rustin in the biopic about the gay Civil Rights leader.

But in celebrating his Emmy win, Colman Domingo made sure to thank his Euphoria co-star Zendaya for creating a good vibe at work.

“We have such a connection, which is very deep and complex,” Domingo said backstage following the win. “It feels like we’ve known each other for many, many, many years. Sam [Levinson, ‘Euphoria’ creator] creates work for the two of us that feels very natural. She’s an incredible scene partner. She’s probably one of my favorite scene partners I’ve ever had in my career.”

Domingo also expressed gratefulness for his long-term acting career.

“I’ve been working just like many other artists out there that never get a lot of praise, that are just the workhorses of the industry,” he said. “So, I think this is also for them. I think it’s like saying, ‘Hey, just keep going and stay in it.’ So, I think it’s not just about changing my life, [it] is about changing others and making sure people stay in it. Stay committed to the craft, stay open hearted and find opportunities. Pray for yourself, pray for other people. I think that’s what I’ve represented in this industry, and I’m really grateful for that.”

Domingo also wrote on Instagram that his career can be an example to working actors.

He wrote, “For every working actor who may not get his shine, just keep showing up and doing the work.”

Domingo then thanked other members of his artististic community like Sam Levinson, Nika King, Storm Reid, and more.