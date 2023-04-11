Colombian Singer Maluma Leaves Little to the Imagination in Latest Pic

Maluma has done it yet again, as he set Instagram on FIRE after posting thirst traps that leave little to the imagination…

The 29-year-old Colombian singer posted two latest thirst traps wherein his hair is wet, and the lower part of his body is (barely) covered with a grey towel. On the caption, he wrote:

“Mañanero?,” which translates to “Morning?”

There is no denying the fact that Maluma looks HOT AF in his recent pics. In a 2019 interview with Men’s Health, the singer shared how he maintains his fit physique, expressing:

“Fitness goals? Being happy. If you have a right mentality and a right way of thinking, everything is gonna go right.”

Every morning for breakfast, he eats scrambled egg whites with chicken, onion, tomato, coffee on the side, double espresso, and green detox juice, which he is “very tired of,” he added, laughing.

His morning workout routine consists of “a little bit of everything,” including ten minutes of cycling, some body weights—pushups, pull-ups—some weight weights. He also challenges himself to work out two times a day, as well as eat chicken eight times.

Despite his very healthy routine, Maluma shared:

“My whole body, my mind, everything, works better when I eat good. It’s the gas that you put in your body. You can’t just eat that clean every single day. You need a beer.”

Balance is key, as they say… And on that note, let’s admire this hottie’s latest thirst traps, which show his fit bod:

Also dropping a few more of his previous hot pics:

