Colton Haynes and James Scully Are an Ill-Fated Couple in Emotional MV

Tyler Childers recently released the emotional music video for his new single “In Your Love”, and it is starring out actors Colton Haynes and James Scully.

Haynes and Scully portray the roles of two coal miners who get to know each other and eventually fall in love while working in Appalachia in the 1950s. One of their colleagues soon finds out about their relationship and ends up attacking Scully.

Advertisement

Haynes witnesses his lover being beaten up, so he comes to his rescue, and the two of them decides to leave town. They then build a happy life together — living in a beautiful home, planting at a small field, having dinner parties with friends, and sharing intimate moments as a couple.

However, Scully falls ill and eventually passes away in the arms of his lover Haynes. Thereafter, the music video transitions to present time Haynes, who is now an old man, sitting on one of their house’s porch chairs while reminiscing about his late lover…

Advertisement

This music video about this passionate and ill-fated love is truly a tear-jerker. Moreover, Haynes briefly talked about it on Instagram, expressing:

“It’s easily one of my favorite projects I’ve ever been a part of. Please watch it & don’t forget to grab a tissue.”

You can watch Tyler Childers’ emotional “In Your Love” music video here:

Source: people.com