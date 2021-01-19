Colton Haynes & Eliot Glazer Are Making An InstaGays Comedy

A show about InstaGays?

A new show project is in the works, and it’s all about life with a gay social media model. According to Variety, Teen Wolf and Arrow actor Colton Haynes is working with Broad City actor Eliot Glazer to create a pilot for NBC’s Peacock streaming service. The project is currently titled I Run Hot and focuses on the unlikely friendship between Eliot (Eliot Glazer), a gay curmudgeon who never fit in with the community, and Colton (Colton Haynes), a famous #instagay who can’t help by exemplify it.

The series is planned to be a comedy that will be executive produced by both Glazer and Haynes. In addition, Pete Aronson and Glazer’s sister, Ilana Glazer of Broad City, are joining as executive producers. Ilana Glazer will also direct the show’s pilot. Plus, Radical Media will produce the pilot presentation and Universal Television will work alongside AMC Studios to co-produce the series.

“I can’t wait to be able hug [Eliot, Ilana, and] our entire team!” Haynes wrote to Instagram. “The amount of time/work/love we put in to this can’t go uncelebrated.”

This isn’t the first time we’ve heard of I Run Hot, though. The project was first announced by AMC Studios back in 2020. At the time, the studio shared they wanted to create I Run Hot as a good series based on solid storytelling.

“We’re looking for highly original visions and voices as we think about how AMC Networks evolves. The projects in development both on the Entertainment Group side and at AMC Studios all embrace people with singular and surprising points of view,” AMC Networks Entertainment Group and AMC Studios President Sarah Barnett told Deadline in January of 2020. “We will prioritize creative risk-taking that doesn’t rely on the shock and awe of sheer size, but instead delivers the surprise and delight of brilliant storytelling in our quest to stand out with human-scaled brands in this dynamic and changing content environment. There is so much phenomenal talent to discover and so many new, different, electric stories to be told.”

Source: Variety, Deadline,