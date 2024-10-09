Colton Haynes is 6 Years Sober and Living His Best Life

Colton Haynes shared moments of him blowing out a number six candle to celebrate his six years of sobriety. Slay king!

The 36-year-old actor has been working in Hollywood since 2007 playing minor roles on shows such as Pushing Daisies, Privileged, Look, and The Gates. However, it wasn’t until his breakout role in Teen Wolf as Jackson Whittemore that Haynes finally found his breakthrough moment. He stayed on the popular series for two seasons before joining the cast of CW’s Arrow as Roy Harper/Arsenal where we saw the actor in action as Arrow’s protegé.

Back in 2019, Haynes revealed that he had been going through a hard time after losing his mom and going through a divorce during that period. Haynes admitted to Attitude magazine that it wasn’t just the losses and his anxiety that were controlling his life, but more so his heavy usage of alcohol and drugs to “mask the pain.” In fact, Haynes admitted that he could only count approximately 25 days out of ten years that he wasn’t drinking, even revealing to Attitude magazine:

“I used to blame it on my anxiety or depression issues, but really the root of all my problems was the alcohol and drugs.”

Following the years of drugs and alcohol abuse, Colton entered into a new phase of his life with the help of a treatment program that he went through for four months. Six years later, the actor and model is still sober and living his renewed life to the fullest!

So what has he been up to now? Colton shared a photo of him blowing out a number six candle celebrating life:

Back in January 2023, a Teen Wolf reunion film was released on Paramount Plus. Haynes and the rest of the cast including Tyler Posey, Crystal Reed, Tyler Hoechlin, Hollanad Roden, and many others looked completely overjoyed to all be working together again–absolutely nostalgic!

Colton is living his best life, and it shows through his stunning #selfportraits on Instagram! We wish him nothing but the best!

