Colton Haynes Reads Prologue to His Memoir on Instagram

Writing about one’s own life can be an emotional experience. This is very much true for actor Colton Haynes with his forthcoming memoir Miss Memory Lane. The book is described by Haynes as “essentially a love letter” to his mom.

Haynes read the prologue to his memoir in a live video from his Instagram account on March 24. Haynes said about the memoir:

“This book means the world to me. I can’t explain to you how hard I worked on this book and it’s extremely emotional and it’s very, very sad… It’s not a comedy but it definitely means the world to me.”

Also during the Instagram Live video, Haynes gave an update on the filming of the Teen Wolf movie coming to Paramount + later this year.

“We started this week and it’s so fun. And getting to be back with the people that I have worked with so far has been so awesome. It’s crazy because it doesn’t feel like a lot of time has changed and we got so much done the other day. We added four scenes to our day, which never happens on a TV set. It’s very cathartic and we’re all really excited. I can’t believe we’re back either.”

The video can be found on Haynes’ Instagram account.

Haynes also posted photos from the set on his social media.

Miss Memory Lane chronicles Haynes’ childhood in a small town in Kansas and coming out gay as a teenager only to be told as an adult to hide his sexuality in order to be a successful actor. Simon & Schuster describes Miss Memory Lane as:

A lyrical and intimate confession, apology, and cautionary tale, Miss Memory Lane is an unforgettable story of dreams deferred and dreams fulfilled; of a family torn apart and rebuilt; and of a man stepping into the light as no one but himself.

Miss Memory Lane will be released on May 31 in hardcover, e-book, and audiobook, read by Haynes himself.

Sources: Colton Haynes Official Instagram Account, Paramount +, Simon & Schuster,