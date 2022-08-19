Colton Haynes, to Star in the Thriller ‘Swindler Seduction’

‘Arrow’ actor Colton Haynes is starring in an upcoming Lifetime movie entitled ‘Swindler Seduction,’ and he is playing a dual role of twins who are crooks.

The thriller film is reportedly inspired by true events, exposing the ways of romantic con artists, particularly men who live off of women by fooling and stealing from them. ‘Swindler Seduction’ is written by Liz Lake and directed by Jonathan Wright, and it will be airing on Lifetime on October 22.

Aside from starring in the superhero TV show ‘Arrow,’ Haynes is also famous for playing Jackson Whittemore in the supernatural drama series ‘Teen Wolf.’ In his 2022 memoir called Miss Memory Lane, the actor revealed the reason why he left both shows.

“The real truth was that they didn’t want to pay me the same amount as everyone else, which wasn’t a lot to begin with by Hollywood standards, even though my working quote—the fee I would be paid to appear on anyone else’s show—was higher than most of the cast’s,” the 34-year-old actor wrote.

He continued,

“It didn’t help that I was represented by a team of people who made the Teen Wolf production’s life a living hell. So in order to get back at my team, the production refused to pay me the standard salary.”

Haynes also honestly addressed why he left ‘Arrow’ writing,

“I had walked away from my full-time job on Arrow at the beginning of the year, supposedly because my contract had ended, but it was really because I was too depressed and I couldn’t stand working with one of my cast mates.”

That particular cast mate, however, remains anonymous as the actor didn’t reveal it in his memoir. Despite his departure from the show, Haynes is starring in the upcoming ‘Teen Wolf: The Movie,’ which is expected to be available for streaming on Paramount+ later this year, as per E! News.

Sources: deadline.com, eonline.com