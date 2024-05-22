Colton Underwood and Husband Are Expecting Their First Child

Colton Underwood and his political and philanthropic strategist husband Jordan C. Brown celebrated their first wedding anniversary on May 13, and now they’re expecting their first child. <3

In an interview with People, Underwood expressed his excitement towards parenthood, stating:

“That was one of the things we bonded over early in our relationship. We both wanted to be dads. But it’s been such an incredible experience for us to go through this together, and I cannot wait to watch Jordan become a dad.”

Two years ago, the couple began their journey with in vitro fertilization (IVF) and surrogacy, and now they will be welcoming a baby boy in early October.

“Our doctor actually let our surrogate tell us, which I thought was so special. She got to text us and share the exciting news, and it was such a moment of, I think, relief for us. We’re so fortunate and lucky to have her, but her to make us feel a part of it too, it was really special,” the 32-year-old ‘The Bachelor’ alum shared.

He also revealed that it took two days for him and his husband to take in the good news before sharing it with family and friends.

“Everybody’s been so excited. My family especially knows how long I’ve wanted to be a dad, and they just know my journey of coming out. [Wanting] to be a father was something that kept me in the closet for a long time, so for me to be able to say we’re pregnant is really big and really emotional,” Underwood further expressed.

Congratulations to the lovely couple Colton and Jordan! <3

