Colton Underwood Joins New Reality Show ‘Beyond the Edge’

Former athlete and controversial public figure Colton Underwood continues his reality television streak by taking part in the new CBS series Beyond the Edge. As with another popular show on the network, several adults – in this case, celebrities – are placed in a harsh environment and forced to survive based solely on their desire to conquer the elements. The celebrities will take part in a number of challenges, but instead of vying to stay on the show, they’ll be competing for cash to donate to a charity of their choice. Beyond the Edge premieres Wednesday, March 16th on CBS.

A former practice squad member of the Oakland Raiders and Philadelphia Eagles, Colton Underwood found fame off the field when he participated in The Bachelorette, Bachelor in Paradise and The Bachelor. It was after his first brush with television critics that Colton found himself in a rough patch; both in his personal life and physical health. After overcoming COVID-19 and publicly apologizing to ex-girlfriend Cassie Randolph for his uncomfortable behavior, the 30-year-old came out of the closet and announced he was a gay man in April 2021.

The fall-out from his announcement was chronicled in the limited Netflix series Coming Out Colton. Joined by fellow gay athlete and Olympian Gus Kenworthy, Coming Out Colton followed Mr. Underwood as he came to terms to with sexuality and delivered the news to his friends, family and church. While applauded by some critics for the intimate look into his life, others criticized the show as a ploy to win over a marginalized audience and doubt was cast over the genuine nature of his queer confession. I watched the show and personally, with all due respect, I don’t think Colton is a good enough actor to pull off such raw emotion for the cameras. I think what I watched was staged but real.

Colton is just one noteworthy celebrity taking part in Beyond the Edge. Other participants include Full House’s Jodie Sweetin, American Idol’s Lauren Alaina, supermodel Paulina Porizkova, sports stars Ray Lewis, Metta World Peace and Mike Singletary as well as Craig Morgan and Eboni K. Williams.

Executive producer Greg Goldman told TvSeriesFinale, “BEYOND THE EDGE is the most extreme celebrity format ever attempted. The day before we started principal photography, all of the producers looked at each other with the sinking feeling that this celebrity cast might see where they were living for up to two weeks – the harsh jungles of Panama – and just bolt. To the contrary, we were amazed by how these icons pushed themselves to their breaking points, showing incredible mental fortitude and physical tenacity. And all for an incredible cause: to raise money for charities that are near and dear to their hearts.”

Beyond the Edge premieres March 16, 2022 on CBS. Will you be tuning in?

We’re pushing limits with one of the most intense celebrity adventure challenges EVER attempted. The new reality series #BeyondTheEdge comes to CBS on March 16. pic.twitter.com/22KhMNZgMd — CBS (@CBS) February 3, 2022

Source: TVSeriesFinale