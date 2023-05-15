Colton Underwood Officially Ties the Knot with Fiancé Jordan C. Brown

Colton Underwood has officially tied the knot with now-husband Jordan C. Brown, who is a 38-year-old political strategist.

The couple’s romantic ceremony was held on Saturday at the Carneros Resort and Spa in Napa Valley, and 200 guests were present to witness their beautiful union. The three-day event was planned by Ashley Smith Events, and it started off on Friday with a family dinner and welcome party.

The wedding festivities then began on Saturday morning, and the ‘Bachelor’ alum teased about it in an interview with People ahead of the event.

“The day of our ceremony, we have a disco-themed pool party. It’s going to be a fun wedding. I’ll say that!,” Underwood shared.

The couple further explained how they designed the venue, not only to celebrate their love, but also to commemorate the love stories of people who paved the way for same-sex marriage at present. The 31-year-old TV personality expressed,

“One thing that’s really important to both of us is that we’ve created this, we’re calling it ‘our loving walk.’ It’s inspired from a coffee table book that I was gifted after I came out called Loving and it’s images of men in love throughout history. We blew them up and put them on canvases and set them around the resort.”

“Next to them will be love letters from queer people in the 18th and 19th century that were forbidden or they had to send in secret,” he continued.

Meanwhile Brown added,

“It’s really cool. It helps us to pay tribute to the people who paved the way for all same-sex couples who now can get married.”

Below are the lovely couple’s photos from their beautiful wedding ceremony:

Congratulations Underwood and Brown! <3

