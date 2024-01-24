Colton Underwood Opens Up About Meeting Husband Jordan C. Brown

Colton Underwood recently opened up about how he first met his husband Jordan C. Brown, and their love story is quite sweet. <3

In a new episode of What’s Underneath: Masculinity with Man Enough, the 31-year-old reality TV star shared:

“We met randomly at, like, this party. And then two months went by and we were on the same trip in P-Town [Provincetown, Massachusetts] and it was like magnets.”

At the time, Underwood revealed that he had only ever had physical experiences with men in the past, and had never had an emotional connection prior to meeting Brown. He also noted that back then, he “hit it off immediately” with his now-hubby.

“I was still on a journey of self-discovery when we met, for my own self. I was very upfront with him on that, and that I’m still a work in progress. He loves me for all that I am, and all that I will be,” ‘The Bachelor’ alum further stated.

Moreover, he is said to be the first lead in ‘The Bachelor’ franchise to come out as gay after doing so in an interview in ‘Good Morning America’ in 2021. Underwood first went public with his relationship with political strategist Brown later in the same year, and the two of them eventually tied the knot in May 2023.

You can watch the full video here:

