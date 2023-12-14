Colton Underwood Responds to Slut-Shaming Hate Comments

Colton Underwood recently posted a thirst trap, which gained a lot of slut-shaming comments from haters, and he responded to them with less words and more screenshots.

But first, let’s talk about the photo where Underwood can be seen showing off his fit bod, and wearing nothing but a pair of white socks. His lower half, on the other hand, is covered by what seems to be a vintage newspaper.

“front page fashion,” the 31-year-old reality star simply wrote on the caption, followed by a newspaper emoji.

Not to mention, he also shared a series of close-up shots along with the thirst trap. Meanwhile, the haters really took their time to comment on his post…

“So is posing semi-clothed and with a new boyfriend all the time your new job?,” Instagram user @eric.helms.jr wrote.

“Stop posting stuff like this. No one wants to see. Are you this insecure !!,” @larann60 commented.

“Can’t believe this dude was at one point “The Bachelor”,” @topblink_ also expressed.

On the other hand, there are also people who came to Underwood’s defense.

@randysage wrote:

“Not all this straight angry women coming for him when they were happy to see him shirtless on the Bachelor.”

YouTuber @stanchris also commented:

“Jealous straight women you can keep scrolling — this post wasn’t for you babes”

Now, we move on to how ‘The Bachelor’ alum reacted to the all the slut-shaming hate comments — he not only compiled and collaged them over his thirst trap, but also posted the comments with the the haters’ usernames on his Instagram Story.

Underwood also apparently replied to one of the hate comments, which you can see here: