Colton Underwood Responds to Slut-Shaming Hate Comments

by

Colton Underwood recently posted a thirst trap, which gained a lot of slut-shaming comments from haters, and he responded to them with less words and more screenshots.

(c) Instagram: @coltonunderwood / @inframesphotography

But first, let’s talk about the photo where Underwood can be seen showing off his fit bod, and wearing nothing but a pair of white socks. His lower half, on the other hand, is covered by what seems to be a vintage newspaper. 

Advertisement

“front page fashion,” the 31-year-old reality star simply wrote on the caption, followed by a newspaper emoji.

Not to mention, he also shared a series of close-up shots along with the thirst trap. Meanwhile, the haters really took their time to comment on his post…

Advertisement

“So is posing semi-clothed and with a new boyfriend all the time your new job?,” Instagram user @eric.helms.jr wrote.

“Stop posting stuff like this. No one wants to see. Are you this insecure !!,” @larann60 commented.

“Can’t believe this dude was at one point “The Bachelor”,” @topblink_ also expressed.

On the other hand, there are also people who came to Underwood’s defense.

Advertisement

@randysage wrote:

“Not all this straight angry women coming for him when they were happy to see him shirtless on the Bachelor.”

YouTuber @stanchris also commented:

“Jealous straight women you can keep scrolling — this post wasn’t for you babes”

Advertisement

Now, we move on to how ‘The Bachelor’ alum reacted to the all the slut-shaming hate comments — he not only compiled and collaged them over his thirst trap, but also posted the comments with the the haters’ usernames on his Instagram Story.

(c) Instagram: @coltonunderwood via Out

Underwood also apparently replied to one of the hate comments, which you can see here:

(c) Twitter: @TheMikeValletta

Leave a Comment