Colton Underwood Shares Workout to Achieve 2024 Fitness Goal

Colton Underwood entered 2024 with a fitness goal, and he seems very determined to achieve it based on his workout routine, which he shared via Instagram Story.

(c) Instagram: @coltonunderwood / @smiggi

On the caption of his post, the 32-year-old TV personality revealed his fitness goal for the new year, writing:

“2024… the year I get an ass,” followed by a peach emoji.

According to Underwood’s post, the workout routine that he showed is for his “glute day,” and below are some of the snaps from his Instagram Story:

Moreover, ‘The Bachelor’ alum publicly came out as gay in April 2021 during an interview with Robin Roberts in ‘Good Morning America’.

“I’ve ran from myself for a long time. I’ve hated myself for a long time, and I’m gay. And I came to terms with that earlier this year and have been processing it. The next step in all of this was letting people know. I’m still nervous. It’s been a journey, for sure,” he stated.

Underwood further expressed,

“I’m emotional, but in such a good, happy, positive way. I’m the happiest and healthiest I’ve ever been in my life, and that means the world to me.”

Thereafter, he posted his body transformation on Instagram with a caption that reads:

“this year [2021] i prioritized my health. physically and mentally.”

