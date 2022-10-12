Comedian Branum Spills The Tea On ‘Bros’ And All Things Pop Culture

Aretha or Patti? Naomi or Tyra? Leno or Letterman? We cover that and much more in our funny, slightly shady conversation (which you can see at the end of this article). But first things first, comedian and actor Guy Branum is here to work before we get into the gossip. In case you’ve been living under a rock for the past couple of months, Branum is co-starring in Billy Eichner’s hilarious and charming rom-com Bros.

Branum plays “Henry” in the film, the best friend to Eichner’s character “Bobby”. He’s the wise and witty friend who effortlessly steals every scene that he’s in. Every good rom-com needs that one funny friend (although there are multiple funny cast members sprinkled throughout the film), and fortunate for us — Guy was… well the right guy for that job. And I’m not the only one who thinks so, film critics agree.

“Branum gets some choice observations to spout and steals scenes every time he shows up, the wisecracking friend you always see in these movies since Hollywood started making them decades ago.” -Deadline “The sassy, slightly pathetic best friend Henry is played with just the right amount of self-awareness by comedian Guy Branum; although he doesn’t get a lot of screen time, his line deliveries got some of the nights biggest laughs.” -SlashFilm.com

Bros stars Luke Macfarlane and Billy Eichner (who also co-wrote the screenplay) and is produced by Judd Apatow. It’s packed with a variety of eye candy and laugh-out-loud humor.

Branum’s talents lends itself well to the star cast, considering he was a regular panelist on the hilarious and raunchy late night show Chelsea Lately (2007-2014). You learn how to show up and show out, when you work on a fast-paced show like that. He also hosted TruTV’s Talk Show the Game Show and authored a book in 2018, My Life As A Goddess: A Memoir Through (Un)Popular Culture. It was so good that even comedy heavyweights like Mindy Kaling couldn’t resist writing the foreword for Branum’s book.

Alright, you get it — Guy Branum is funny and he’s a scene stealer! But if you’re still not convinced, take a look at our conversation below – the guy’s a thrill a minute. Next up for Guy is his co-starring role in Platonic (Apple TV+) and writing for the upcoming third season of Hacks (HBOMax). Also, be sure to check out his film Bros, in theaters now.

Source: Deadline , Slash Film