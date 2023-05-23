Comedian Hannah Gadsby on New Netflix Comedy Act ‘Something Special’

Raw, funny, and completely honest – Hannah Gadsby stopped the comedy world in its tracks with their 2018 Netflix special, Nanette. Now, they are back with their new standup act, Something Special, which comes at a time when our storytelling culture is obsessed with pain and trauma.

Filmed at the Sydney Opera House, Something Special is a feel good set where the Emmy and Peabody Award winning comedian covers several topics, including their wedding, family anecdotes, a couple scary encounters with a bunny, and much more. After Nanette, there was a question as to whether or not Gadsby would even return to Netflix, due to firestorms created by other comedians like Dave Chapelle and Ricky Gervais for their transphobic humor.

Gadsby bluntly addressed Netflix chief Ted Sarandos in 2021 on social media: “Fuck you and your amoral algorithm cult,” and the following year, they reached a new deal, paying Gadsby for this special and a forthcoming LGBTQ comedy showcase.

Instinct sat down with Gadsby to talk more about Something Special, which is now streaming. They also touched on broadening the scope of opportunities for genderqueer performers and expanding the diversity of offerings to audiences. Check out the full video interview below.

