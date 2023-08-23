Comedian Matteo Lane Ties the Knot with Partner Rodrigo Aburto

It’s official! Matteo Lane tied the knot with partner Rodrigo Aburto, and he recently shared the great news by posting about it on Instagram.

The 37-year-old American comedian initially posted a slow-motion video of him and his now-husband throwing confetti in the air, then proceeded on sharing a sweet kiss. In the video, Lane is wearing an all-black ensemble while Aburto is sporting a red outfit with white detailing.

On the caption, the New York-based comedian didn’t say much other than type in some same-sex marriage emojis. He then shared a series of photos via another Instagram post, which he captioned with two ring emojis.

Thereafter, Aburto also posted some photos from their wedding day, which he confirmed on the caption, writing:

“Thank u instagram, now I’m married

#vows”

You can see the photos and video from their wedding day here:

According to Q News, the couple’s relationship has been very private, and it is not clear how long they have been together before tying the knot. The outlet further noted that Lane and Aburto first appeared together on Instagram back in June.

And to celebrate the newlyweds, let’s take a look at some of their adorable and sexy couple pics, shall we?

Congratulations to the lovely couple Matteo Lane and Rodrigo Aburto! <3

Source: qnews.com.au