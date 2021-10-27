Comic Rob Zimmerman is Hottie of the Week

This week’s Instinct Hottie is a stand-up comedian hailing from Phoenix, Arizona. Rob Zimmerman is an up-and-coming stage funny man with a booty that also packs a punchline.

If you’ve been lucky enough to catch one of Rob’s gigs, you know that his sets run the gamut of the queer experience including hanging out, dating, and labels. Rob is also multilingual, giving him the ability to use his tongue to seduce in various ways. Rob is no stranger to having a social media presence. You may remember him as part of Dads Not Daddies, but he has since moved on. On Instagram and Twitter, you’ll learn that the 34-year-old is a jetsetter, jumping from place to place for work and play–sometimes you even get to see a little skin.

It is Rob’s charm and boy next door disposition that make him this week’s Hottie! Proof that thick thighs do, indeed, save lives.

Let’s get to know Rob Zimmerman a little closer:

INSTINCT: How long have you been doing comedy?

ROB ZIMMERMAN: 3 years

INSTINCT: What inspired/motivated you to get into comedy?

RZ: I’ve always been a performer, I was a voice major for a few years in college, have done musical theater, screen and stage acting. A friend invited me to an open mic night and I got up and told a few stories, and it went really well. Standup is the performance medium that (for me) allows me to be my most authentic self while still getting on stage and entertaining people.

INSTINCT: Who are some of your comedy idols?

RZ: Iliza Schlesinger, Nikki Glaser, Jaboukie Young-White, Matteo Lane

INSTINCT: What’s something about you that most people wouldn’t know?

RZ: I speak 3 languages (English, Serbo-Croatian, and Russian)

INSTINCT: What brings you joy?

RZ: Good standup and baking.

INSTINCT: What do you think is the most attractive part about yourself?

RZ: My smile (my mother paid good money for it, so gotta maximize her orthodontic investments)

INSTINCT: What do you find you are physically complimented on the most?

RZ: My chest, usually, or my 🍑

I slept all day how you doin’ pic.twitter.com/F8bWUcuULS — vaxx-o-lantern 🎃 💉 (@zimmerob) September 13, 2020

INSTINCT: What, to you, defines sexy?

RZ: Confidence. Obviously there are physical components to attractiveness but confidence is by far the sexiest part of a man.

INSTINCT: What is your proudest moment in your life thus far?

RZ: The decision to hire a therapist. Trauma makes for great standup, but terrible relationships 😂

INSTINCT: What haven’t you accomplished, personally or professionally, that you are wanting to do in the next 2-3 years?

RZ: Sell out a theater for a standup gig.

INSTINCT: Have you found love? If so, what is the best part of your relationship and what do you love most in your partner(s)? If not, what do you look for in the ideal relationship? Or are you not looking?

RZ: I’ve found and lost love several times in my life. Currently single, however. I’m never looking for love, I find being open to possibilities and taking risks connecting with people are the best ways to invite love into your life.

Rapid fire question time:

What is your all-time favorite movie? The Devil Wears Prada

Who is your biggest celebrity crush? Chris Hemsworth

What is your favorite cheat meal or snack? Cake

If you were stuck on an island for eternity, what music album would you want to have with you? Born this Way – Lady Gaga



INSTINCT: What does it mean to be featured as our Instinct Hottie?

RZ: I mean I’m very flattered, a gay comedian can never get too much external validation from the internet, right?

INSTINCT: Anything else you’d like to share with the Instinct readers?

RZ: Undetectable = untransmittable. Know your status, educate yourself, and for the love of god stop using “clean” to describe STI status.

Follow Rob Zimmerman on Instagram and Twitter for your daily dose of laughs and lovable looks.