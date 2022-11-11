Comics Writer Tom Taylor Talks About Superman’s Son Coming Out

Superman’s son Jon Kent came out as bisexual in the “Son of Kal-El” comic series last November, and Clark Kent finally reacts to it a year later.

In the comic book, Clark Kent empathized with his son’s queer identity, and he reacted to it in a delicate way. “Son of Kal-El” comics writer Tom Taylor talked about it in an interview with Polygon expressing,

“I definitely felt the importance of showing Superman’s care, assurance and embrace of his bisexual son. And I wanted to show that Clark understood and empathized with his son’s apprehension. After it was written, I talked to the artists, Cian Tormey and Ruairí Coleman, about the importance of this issue, and both told me they’d teared up reading the script. Cian and Ruairí both took so much care, and depicted these scenes beautifully. I hope what the Man of Steel feels and how he acts in this issue resonates with other parents of queer children.”

In the “Son of Kal-El” comic series, Jon Kent has the Superman cape on Earth while his father Clark Kent fulfills his superhero duties off Earth. When Clark comes home, Jon talks to his father about his sexuality and receives support from him.

“Anyone who makes your life better will always be a hero in my eyes. And no matter what, I will stand beside you. I will defend you. I will love you, and I will always, always be your father,” Clark Kent/Superman said to Jon after his son came out.

Source: cinemablend.com