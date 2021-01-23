Coming Out Of The Darkness Of A Toxic Relationship

Out singer/songwriter Kisos drops his new music video this week, the guitar-driven ‘He Didn’t Want Me.’

The video is the final release from his sophomore EP, sweet nothings, where each song corresponds to a different stage of grief – denial, anger, bargaining, depression, and acceptance.

“Heartbreak infected me,” says Kisos. “Three years post-breakup I still mourned this relationship, friendship, and love on a daily basis.”

During that time, the singer experienced a series of emotions including loneliness and self-hatred. Kisos says the video – in which the artist transforms physically and spiritually in a candle-lit ritual – represents his emergence from the darkness.

“‘He Didn’t Want Me’ is about the acceptance stage of grief, and because it’s lyrically so depressing, I wanted to balance that with an uplifting, ethereal ritual of rebirth,” says Kisos. “It was important for me to also honor the symbolic hands of friends and family who cared for me at my lowest points. People who helped me shed my self-hatred, allow love and beauty back in, and re-internalize that I am worthy.”

Cinematographer Adam Ouellette and Kisos filmed 100% by candlelight, staying up all night for the sunrise scenes that close the metamorphosis out.

Atwood Magazine described Kisos’s music as “suave pop that comes to life…in a dizzying array of musical color.”

And Billboard calls the new music video “another beautiful layer to the star’s already heart-rending song.”

In addition to the new video release, Kisos will premiere Season 3 of his LGBTQ music video showcase QUEERANTINE on January 24 at 3 pm ET.

The single/music video is available on all digital download sites now.