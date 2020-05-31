Coming Stories From Angelica Ross, Jake Borelli, & More?

Hear the coming out stories of LGBTQ celebrities from their own mouths.

In honor of Pride Month, a new Audible Original program called Coming Out Party: A Pride Celebration is exploring the coming out stories of LGBTQ people in the entertainment business. Hosting the audio special is comedian Nikki Levy and RuPaul’s Drag Race alum Shangela.

“Being a gay woman, it’s always been important for me to showcase LGBTQ+ stories,” Levy, who produced the special, told PRIDE. “Growing up, so many of us tried to pretzel ourselves into what we were ‘supposed to be’ that we became amazing performers just to get by. There’s a feeling so many of us have of watching the world from the outside and keeping the real stories locked up inside. Well, it’s 2020 baby and it’s time to let them out.”

But who will be sharing their stories? The list of LGBTQ artists and creatives who appear on the special is The L Word: Generation Q’s Rosanny Zayas, Pose star Angelica Ross, Grey’s Anatomy’s Jake Borelli, The Wendy Williams Show‘s Nicky Paris, Bears in the Streets’ Lisa Dickey, and Unprotected Sets‘ Daniel Rugg Web.

“Sharing our coming out stories in a way that’s honest and vulnerable and COMEDIC means that we get to OWN our truths,” Levy noted when discussing the program further.

It’s clear that there’s intense interest in coming out stories. From the swarming of coming out posts on Instagram to the YouTubers coming out to family and recording it for revenue. But to hear celebrities and artists share their stories from their own mouths with all the sensationalism? That’s something we’re excited to experience.

But when will you get the chance to experience this Audible special? It’ll be out on June 4th AND you can listen to it free for the entirety of June.

Source: Pride