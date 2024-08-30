Congratulations to the First Indigenous Australian Mr. Universe!

Jonathan Berry clinched Australia’s first-ever Mr. Universe title in 2024, making history as the first Indigenous Australian to win the crown. He brought home the victory, representing his heritage with pride and proving that true beauty is a powerful mix of confidence, culture, and a whole lot of charm.

Advertisement

On August 26, model, actor, and comedian Jonathan Berry was crowned Mr. Universe at the third edition of the pageant series held in Lucknow City, Uttar Pradesh, India. This was no easy feat considering this was his debut in the Mr. Universe world.

Jonathan isn’t new to the pageant world. In 2019, he won the title of Mr. World Australia 2019, where he was also the first Indigenous Australian to have won the title. The pageant win was a long time coming since Jennifer Hawkins won two decades ago. His pageant portfolio also includes being the indigenous representative to Sydney World Pride and to the National Stroke Foundation.

Advertisement

The gorgeous Australian is a Palawa man—Aboriginal people of the Australian island of Tasmania, who has also been a strong advocate of the LGBTQI+ community.

Advertisement

The crown was a win for both Jonathan and the indigenous Australian community and on his Instagram account, Jonathan shared a heartwarming thanks to those who helped him claim the Mr. Universe crown:

“A huge thank you to everyone who has supported me along the way and who made this possible. A huge shoutout to all the incredible men i competed alongside it’s been amazing to get to know you all and learn about your beautiful country’s and cultures.”

Advertisement

More than the crown, Berry used the Mr. Universe platform to highlight diversity as an indigenous man and to bring attention to his culture at an international stage. He says of being given the opportunity to be a representative of the Indigenous people of Australia:

“It’s about highlighting the beauty, resilience, and strength of Indigenous people on an international platform. This time I’m also approaching it from the perspective of inner strength and outer courage. There were so many issues around me wearing the Aboriginal flag at Mr World and I wasn’t in the right frame of mind to really challenge it.” “I’ve come so far as an Indigenous man – I want to show the Universe the strength we have as a First Nations people.”

Advertisement

Berry was right, “History was made” that night!

Sources: National Indigenous Times