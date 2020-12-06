Congressman Sean Patrick Maloney to Lead the DCCC

Congressional Democrats have a daunting task ahead of them. After the current election, the majority the Democrats have in the United States House of Representatives has decreased by 23 seats, leaving them with a narrow majority of 12 members.

With the Congressional Mid-terms less than two years away, it is imperative that the Democrats protect their small majority. To head up that effort, the House Democrats, on Thursday, elected Sean Patrick Maloney (NY-18), who was recently re-elected to a fifth term, to lead the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee(DCCC). Maloney, who was elected to Congress in 2012, is the first openly LGBTQ person to lead the DCCC.

In a press statement on Thursday, December 3, Maloney said:

“There is so much on the line for American families right now. As we work to recover and rebuild from this pandemic, it will be essential that we have strong leaders in Congress who will fight for the health and success of every American. In partnership with the Biden Administration, the Democratic Party will fight for the people, strengthening our communities from coast to coast. “A strong Democratic majority in 2022 will be essential to our fight. I will work every day to improve our campaign operations, connect with voters across lines of difference, protect our incumbents, and expand our majority. I thank my peers for their confidence, and can’t wait to roll up my sleeves and get to work.”

Maloney appeared on MSNBC’s Morning Joe to talk about his new leadership role on Friday.

Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney will become the first ever openly LGBTQ person to chair the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (@dccc). Congrats, @spmaloney — we can't wait to see you and other elected officials continue to break barriers! https://t.co/5gjILfIeGT — Human Rights Campaign (@HRC) December 3, 2020

.@RepSeanMaloney's election as Chair of @dccc is an important milestone. With Congressman Maloney in leadership, LGBTQ people across the country will have a seat at the table & a strong advocate to fight for us & make progress on key issues of equality.https://t.co/sd3bGM8SXV — Alphonso David (@AlphonsoDavid) December 3, 2020

Sources: ABC News, Sean Patrick Maloney Official Congressional Web Page, MSNBC Official YouTube Channel, Sean Patrick Maloney Official Twitter Page, Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee Website, Sean Patrick Maloney Official Instagram Page