HOT

Face Mask Flirting: You Can Wink Or...?

HOT

Short Films: The Eternal Attraction Between Boys & Their (Soccer) Balls

TOP

A Legion Of Nightlife Notables Paid Homage To The Door Goddess & Nightlife Legend

TOP

These Emmy Noms Prove How Great Their Body of Work Is

Connor Franta Puts President Trump On Blast Over Executive Order Banning TikTok in the United States

by
Photo Used For Thumbnail of Connor Franta’s Spoken Poetry Video (Photo Credit: Connor Franta Official Twitter Page)

Connor Franta is not mincing words when it comes to President Trump’s attempts to ban the social app, TikTok.  The author/ YouTube creator took to Twitter to call out Trump’s recent executive order which would ban the use of TikTok in the United States in 45 days

Franta suggested, in a tweet, Trump could ban LGBTQ conversion therapy instead of trying to ban the video app. Franta followed the tweet up with a tweet of a video he did in a partnership with ATTN, an issues-based media site, on the dangers of conversion therapy.

Franta also posted a video on his YouTube channel on August 1st  which showed various images including some from various protests across the country set to spoken word poetry written by Franta himself. In the description of the video, Franta wrote, “feeling lots of feelings, so i wrote about them. stay safe everyone x”

 

Franta has also photos he took of various subjects including YUNGBLUD. 

Sources: WhiteHouse.gov, Connor Franta Official Twitter Page, Connor Franta Official YouTube Channel, ATTN Official Twitter Page,

 

What do you think?