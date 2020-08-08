Connor Franta Puts President Trump On Blast Over Executive Order Banning TikTok in the United States

Connor Franta is not mincing words when it comes to President Trump’s attempts to ban the social app, TikTok. The author/ YouTube creator took to Twitter to call out Trump’s recent executive order which would ban the use of TikTok in the United States in 45 days.

Franta suggested, in a tweet, Trump could ban LGBTQ conversion therapy instead of trying to ban the video app. Franta followed the tweet up with a tweet of a video he did in a partnership with ATTN, an issues-based media site, on the dangers of conversion therapy.

click for the cake! stay for the facts!!! https://t.co/5MvZn0GHo7 — connor (@connorfranta) August 7, 2020

Franta also posted a video on his YouTube channel on August 1st which showed various images including some from various protests across the country set to spoken word poetry written by Franta himself. In the description of the video, Franta wrote, “feeling lots of feelings, so i wrote about them. stay safe everyone x”

Franta has also photos he took of various subjects including YUNGBLUD.

EXTRAS of DYLAN *in black & white, by me pic.twitter.com/wszJoVCbdV — connor (@connorfranta) August 4, 2020

YUNGBLUD for VMAN MAGAZINE *in Los Angeles, by me pic.twitter.com/aA3jIT6RXa — connor (@connorfranta) July 17, 2020

CHARLI & DIXIE D’AMELIO

for HIGHSNOBIETY MAGAZINE *Cover Shoot, by me pic.twitter.com/YajpGhDXN5 — connor (@connorfranta) July 15, 2020

At Home with Olivia Rodrigo *in Los Angeles, by me pic.twitter.com/gxjjEdkLi4 — connor (@connorfranta) July 4, 2020

At Home with Jonathan Daviss *in Los Angeles, by me pic.twitter.com/wJwBP5PnhD — connor (@connorfranta) June 30, 2020

At Home with Chloe x Halle *in Los Angeles, by me pic.twitter.com/qtLhUT3bwE — connor (@connorfranta) June 16, 2020

At Home with Michael Cimino *in Los Angeles, by me pic.twitter.com/hCYlS112Tm — connor (@connorfranta) June 24, 2020

Sources: WhiteHouse.gov, Connor Franta Official Twitter Page, Connor Franta Official YouTube Channel, ATTN Official Twitter Page,