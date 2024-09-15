Conrad Ricamora Shares Love Story with Husband Peter Wesley Jensen

Conrad Ricamora recently shared his first meeting with husband Peter Wesley Jensen, and their love story is cute, but also ironic when it came to the timing.

Ironic in a sense that at the time when they first met, Ricamora was filming for ‘How to Die Alone’ in Toronto when he matched with Jensen on Hinge. And the comedy series just so happens to be about exploring love and loneliness.

In an interview with Variety at the show’s premiere in Los Angeles, the 45-year-old ‘How to Get Away with Murder’ actor recalled arriving a bit early for his first date with Jensen at Ruby Soho, and a group of fans asked for a picture.

“He walked up while that was happening and was like, ‘Oh do you know them?’ It’s a weird, really funny way to meet. But I immediately knew that I met my person,” Ricamora shared.

Not to mention, he also posted about their love story on Instagram, writing:

“The first week filming @htdahulu in Toronto I went on a Hinge date that changed my life. Very surreal to now be attending the premiere of a show called HOW TO DIE ALONE almost 2 years later as the Ricamora-Jensen’s.”

The couple got married in July 2023.

Moreover, ‘How to Die Alone’ is created by and starring Natasha Rothwell, and the synopsis of the show reads:

“‘How to Die Alone’ follows Mel, a broke, fat, Black JFK airport employee who’s never been in love and forgotten how to dream, until an accidental brush with death catapults her on a journey to finally take flight and start living by any means necessary.”

‘How to Die Alone’ is set to premiere on Hulu on September 13.

Source: Variety – yahoo.com/entertainment