Controversial Atlantis Cruise Now Has A Reported Death While At Sea

Wherever you stand on the debate of going on a cruise at this time and if a 30th Anniversary Atlantis Gay Cruise should have happened or not, now on this voyage that’s been labeled “Omicron of the Seas” there has been a death.

Just after the Vacaya Bliss Caribbean Cruise on Celebrity Millennium returned to southern Florida (January 10-17), it was time for the Atlantis cruise do disembark with 4,700 cruise participants on the Royal Caribbean Oasis of the Seas.

Sailing the high seas the only way I know #Atlantis pic.twitter.com/mPHagOhat4 — Michael Ogden (@Slave01) January 18, 2022

Both sailings were not too well received by many as the photos came in, but Atlantis has seemed to get the brunt of the disgust shown on social media. Some were more vulgar than others.

Unpopular opinion:

If you’re attending events like the #Atlantis #Cruise (pictured below)

You deserve ZERO pity when you die of COVID.

Thinning of the herd. #Darwinism pic.twitter.com/jSEsjokmDB — Coca Ina (@UncutCocaIna) January 19, 2022

The information that has been released does not attribute the passing of one of the cruise participants to COVID. The death on the cruise is apparently from a cardiac arrest in one of Royal Caribbean’s Oasis of the Seas cabins. According to The Advocate an Atlantis Events representative said the death was “nothing out of the ordinary.” Freelance Journalist Chris Wiggins tweeted that there was a confirmation of the death and also stated that the cause was cardiac arrest. No death is good, wishing death on people is not good, hoping for all to be safe is best.

Deaths on cruises unfortunately happen, no matter if it is a gay or straight cruise. We’ve heard of people going missing from many cruises. Being in Florida, we hear about it often as this is where so many cruise ships return to port. We’re sure there are many deaths that go unreported and not covered by the media. People die.

But gay cruises have had some noticeable deaths in the recent past. In 2018, Reality Star Joel Taylor Found Dead on Gay Cruise as he had died of an accidental drug overdose and in 2015, no deaths but the 30th Anniversary RSVP Gay Cruise had to make an emergency return to Miami as there were two passengers with medical issues, but in January 2020 a Man Jumped To His Death From Atlantis Cruise While In Puerto Rico.

We should mention that NYT thing that just happened.

It may seem the media may have had it out for the “gay cruises” from the start. By now you all must have heard about the New York Times article that questioned “Can a Gay Cruise Keep 4,700 People Safe Amid COVID?” Well this stirred the waters and really called to question if the NYT decided to be a little homophobic by pointing toward gay cruises specifically.

I think I remember reading about the gay cruise bashing NYT article as I was flipping the channels watching 60,000+ people at every NFL football game across the country while I was also considering paying my balance on a Royal Caribbean “straight” cruise I am scheduled to take at the end of February. The NYT decided to focus on these 4,700 passengers instead of the 300,000+ football fans smashed into just as close quarters yelling, spewing beer battered breath over their fellow fans. Sure, the gay cruises will have tons more sex than football venues, not sure about less drug use, and then the NYT overlooked the straight cruises that are leaving the ports every weekend, too. These are two (2) gay cruises that happen very few times a year whereas Florida in 2017 had 2,506 cruise ships using 6 different ports in the state. But alas, the NYT dabbled in targeting the gay cruise opportunities which would be like, what, less than 0.1% of the cruise ships if just considering Florida alone.

Sorry New York Times, do better when pointing that finger. Back to the cruise.

As I sit here in my Fort Lauderdale home, I will await tomorrow for the explosion of gays on the hook-up apps as they all return to land. Yes, they arrive in Miami, but many from Fort Lauderdale went and many tag on a Fort Lauderdale stay before and/or after a cruise. I’ll choose to not really talk to anyone as, yes, I agree that the cruises are a mess and I’m foolish for booking one for next month, but I’ll choose to lessen my exposure to possible people that were highly exposed. And I’ve said no to people staying with me as I’ve had friends that went to Puerto Vallarta for vacation and they wanted to swing by here for a couple of days when returning to the US. I’ve said no. We all pick our battles, our poison, or judging, or way of life in this COVID world. Those that chose to go on the Vacaya or the Atlantis cruises? Bravo. Go for it. I just know that was not for me. Life does go on, vaccines are taken. Now if this was before vaccines, boosters, massive checks and balances that have tried to lessen exposure? I would probably be one of those pointing that finger just as hard as the NYT, but it would be more wide spread than just at the gays.

Instincters… what are your thoughts? Cruises okay? Gay Cruises okay? New York Times okay?

Source: The Advocate