Conversion Therapy Priest In Love with Satanist

In 2010, at the age of 41, Xavier Novell Gomà became Spain’s youngest bishop, in Solsona in the north-eastern region of Catalonia. During his years as bishop, he backed conversion therapy for gay people and carried out exorcisms on those battling ‘inner demons’.

Novell was considered an extremist when it came to his parochial practices, undergoing conversion therapy himself in order to reaffirm his own heterosexuality.

While performing exorcism for the Diocese, Novell met Silvia Caballol, a divorced mother of two, psychologist, and erotic novel writer who is expert satanist. Well, they fell in love.

Last month, Novell, now 52, resigned from the Catholic church in order to start a life with Caballol, but was cited as ‘personal reasons’.

Caballol is the author of two erotic satanist texts Amnesia Trilogy and Gabriel’s Hell in Lust. Both texts are explicit and hard to come by. One synopsis reads “The reader will be transported by the prison world, psychopathy, sects, sadism, madness, lust and, little by little, as the story progresses, also to the unreality of immortality and the raw struggle between the good and evil, between God and Satan, and between angels and Demons.” You know, church things.

Novell has admitted to have been in love when he was 18-years-old and that he wanted to settle down to have a family, but decided on a different path and entered the seminary.

So there you have it, the quintessential love story we are all used to seeing. Homophobic priest marries a satanic erotic writer. I wonder where they’re registered!

Source: Religion Digital