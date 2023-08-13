Cool Cocktails, Barcelona Beaches + More Eye Candy

Sharing some favorite Instagrams from the week starting with Jeff Ferreira, who brought the blue to the Barcelona beach.

Advertisement

Guo Yang took in the view (and we did, too):

Noah Richter was cool in Colombia with his tropical cocktail:

Advertisement

When it comes to tanning, Hector Fallas does not play around:

Advertisement

Gus Kenworthy played jungle gym with the niece and nephew:

Advertisement

Laurence and Stace threw a bear bonanza in Texas:

Chef Ronnie Woo was all smiles in Greece:

Advertisement

Paulo Batista spread his wings in Long Beach:

Advertisement

Randy and Justin celebrated their monthaversary in PV…

Advertisement

…while Max Emerson and Andrés Camilo played volleyball in Santa Monica:

Out pro wrestler Anthony Bowens showed off his magazine covers:

Advertisement

We’d get to the gym more often if Steven Kelly was the view: