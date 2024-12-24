Is 3rd Time’s the Charm for Hottie Corey Lay?

The Challenge is back for its 516th season on MTV and so is one of my favorite competitors – Mr. Corey Lay. And now I get to look forward to watching him risk his life for a large cash prize every week.

Mmm daddy daddy, if you want to drop the addy. Just kidding, the addy is in Vietnam… and I’m tired…

Corey became a reality TV star in 2020 when he appeared on HBO Max’s 12 Dates of Christmas before making the jump to MTV for every television show there-after.

The Challenge: All Stars: Rivals is the long-standing hit’s fifth season to tackle the “all-star” format. The upcoming competition, slated to air its debut episode on January 25, 2025, is Corey’s third season as… well, the most attractive man on the cast.

It’s a burden, for sure. But, I mean, come on. Look at this evidence.

Other favorite cast members this cycle include Devin Walker, Faysal Shafaat, Turabi “Turbo” Çamkıran (lord…), Aneesa Ferreira, Da’Vonne Rogers, Veronica Portillo and Lay’s rival partner Tula “Big T” Fazakerley

Who is MTV’s Corey Lay?

Corey, age 34, is a personal trainer, certified stud, activist, reality TV star, occasional actor and independent video game producer. And he’s a tall person, like really really tall. Or at least his photos make him appear that way.

And for the record, if Wes Bergmann can branch out to E! with House of Villains, then Corey Lay (mutha fuckin Lay) can go do something else for a spell like Love Island or The Traitors. We need more attractive and educated gay men out there representing the culture.

From Washington to California, from HBO Max to MTV, Corey has proven that he has the staying power to remain a reality TV star for years to come – if that’s what he wants to do. I don’t claim to know him in person, but I get the vibe that he will absolutely reach any goal he sets his mind to.

Is the goal this year to walk away from the competition as a winner? Is third time’s the charm? We’re about to find out…

Remember, The Challenge: All Stars: Rivals begins airing January 25, 2025 on MTV.

Good luck, Mr. Corey Lay! Rooting for you, as always.

