Corey Mylchreest Lives with ‘Queen Charlotte’ Co-Star Freddie Dennis?

There seems to be a bromance brewing, as ‘Queen Charlotte’ co-stars Corey Mylchreest and Freddie Dennis are closer than we think off-camera.

In Netflix’s newly released ‘Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story,’ Mylchreest is playing the role of King George while his assistant, Reynolds, is portrayed by Dennis. The series shows how King George and Reynolds are close from the start, and the actors portraying them are even closer in real life.

In a recent interview with PopBuzz, Mylchreest and India Amarteifio, who plays Queen Charlotte, were asked about who they would trust most to be their royal advisors among the show’s cast, and after pondering the question, the actor answered:

“I would probably go, Sam [Clemmett], I mean Sam would be a valuable ally, maybe [India], maybe my advisor in the show, Freddie Dennis, who I now live with, having not known him before. Who are we kidding, it’s Freddie.”

Yes, you read that right. Mylchreest and Dennis are very close off-screen, to the point where they now live with each other after building a close bond on set. Their bromance chemistry is also evident on their Instagram accounts, as the two besties tend to share photos with and/or of each other.

On one of Mylchreest’s recent posts, he wrote:

“And now the time has come to recognize the true King of the show… It’s me. It’s still me. Always will be. But this guy @freddiedennis is still kinda cool”

To which the official ‘Bridgerton’ Instagram account commented:

“This friendship is one for the books!”

Dropping the duo’s adorable pics here:

Source: popbuzz.com