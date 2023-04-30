Corey Mylchreest Reacts to Being the Next ‘Bridgerton’ Heartthrob

Corey Mylchreest is playing the role of young King George in Netflix’s ‘Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story.’ We’ve witnessed the effect of ‘Bridgerton’ men to the viewers, making them swoon with dashing looks and charisma.

In a recent interview with People, the ‘Queen Charlotte’ actor talked about the possibility of becoming the next global heartthrob for portraying young King George. Mylchreest joked to the outlet that he’s ready for it, then continued:

“I don’t think there’s any need to mentally prepare for that. Who knows what’s going to happen?”

Instead of further talking about his possible heartthrob status on the upcoming show, the actor diverted the attention to his ‘Bridgerton’ spinoff co-star Freddie Dennis, who plays the role of Reynolds.

“He’s the real heartthrob of the whole operation,” he stated.

Moreover, Mylchreest also noted that the heartthrob status is a result of the entire ‘Bridgerton’ team’s effort.

“It’s a testament to the team at Netflix, and Shonda [Rhimes]’s writing, and Tom [Verica]’s direction, and everyone else’s acting.”

“They could put anyone in this role, and they would be a contender for whatever sort of sexy man thing there is. So, I don’t feel any need to prepare for that because I don’t think it’s necessarily coming,” he further expressed. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Corey Mylchreest (@coreymylchreest)

Dashing and humble — Mylchreest is already a good candidate as ‘Bridgerton’s next heartthrob. Also, ‘Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story’ is set to premiere on Netflix on May 4. In the meantime, you can watch the trailer here:

