Could a Gay Love is Blind Spin-off Work?

Love is Blind, the incredibly popular Netflix reality show, recently concluded its second season. A social experiment meets blind date, the series follows 15 men and women, separated into groups by gender, as they speed date and try to find their perfect match. The only catch? They’re never allowed to see each other. The speed dates take place in rooms split in half by a wall so the romancers can only hear the sound of their potential partners’ voice. At the end of phase one, couples get engaged based solely on the feelings they developed while talking behind the wall. The rest of the season follows them as they move in together, meet friends and family, and get married (or not). Seasons 1 and 2 are available to binge on Netflix right now.

Love is Blind was so popular, in fact, that after its first season Netflix greenlit Love is Blind Brazil and Love is Blind Japan. They premiered in tandem with the American incarnation’s second season. It’s interesting to see how different cultures are shaped by their environment and what that environment makes them look for in a potential partner. If anything, between America, Brazil and Japan, the biggest take away is that people want respect, loyalty and spontaneity in their relationship. They want a partner they can be vulnerable with, grow together with and make something beautiful. Much in the same vein that Catfish works, it stands to reason that you really can fall in love with a person based on personality and values.

Different languages, different ethnicities, different countries, Netflix is taking their social experiment to the next level. They’re trying different algorithms to see if the formula always ends the same. Obviously one of the last factors to be examined is sexuality. What if, instead of heterosexuals, a spin-off exists of Love is Blind that focuses on queer couples. Since sexuality runs such a large gambit in the queer community – gay, lesbian, bisexual, pansexual and how the trans community fits into the equation – the choices are endless when you mix 30 individuals looking for their perfect match. There are so many opportunities to discover a great relationship when getting to know another person with an unlike sexual identity.

Whether it’s admitted or not, flirtation based on looks alone is a huge part to any pairing – whether the couple is gay or straight. However, I feel like the queer community especially puts an emphasis on a person’s physical appearance. Chemistry and sexual gratification are the top tier markers that starts even the briefest encounter. Would gay men be able to put labels aside – fem, masc, bear, otter, etc – and fall in love with another man based only on the sound of their voice and the conversations they share? Would they be able to keep the fire burning once they met their would-be fiancé or if they looked different than perceived? In a hypersexualized environment, could gay men shut off Grinder long enough to give love a chance?

I believe, if the competitors are in it for the long run, it’s easy to find love as long as the experiment is taken seriously. I had a slut phase that ended the day I met my husband for our first date!

