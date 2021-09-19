Could Madonna’s New Warner Bros. Deal Mean Never Before Heard Remixes?

2022 is poised to be the year of the Material Girl. To mark the 40th Anniversary as a recording artist (and the icon’s 63rd birthday), a newly minted deal with Warner Music Group was recently announced, that will see (according to EW) “an extensive, multi-year series of catalog releases that will revisit the groundbreaking music that made her an international icon” for the first time, including “expansive deluxe editions” of her classic albums as well as “unique releases for special events” all of which will be hand-picked by Madonna. The deal includes 17 of Madonna’s studio albums, along with singles, soundtrack recordings, live albums and other compilations. Die-hard fans of the Material Girl are already anticipating which of her remixes might find their way onto some of these various compilations, some of which have never been released officially.

Madonna and Warner Music Group today announced a milestone, career-spanning global partnership that includes a new agreement for her entire recorded music catalog… Read more: https://t.co/VvC1nK2NDz pic.twitter.com/BIxYf7CkWY — Madonna (@Madonna) August 16, 2021

Madonna.com offers details on the magnitude of the newly minted partnership, which “marks the revitalization of a decades-long relationship with Warner that began with the release of Madonna’s debut single in 1982. The deal encompasses her entire Sire/Maverick/Warner catalog, including global smash albums such as ‘Madonna’, ‘Like a Virgin’, ‘True Blue’, ‘Like a Prayer’, and ‘Ray of Light’. It also includes her three most recent studio albums, ‘MDNA’, ‘Rebel Heart’, and ‘Madame X’, which will join the Warner catalog beginning in 2025. All in all, the new pact includes 17 studio albums plus singles, soundtrack recordings, live albums, and compilations.”

Back in September 1984, Madonna performed ‘Like A Virgin’ during the very first edition of the MTV Video Music Awards. Fast forward to September 12, 2021 and her tribute to 40 years of @MTV!#VMAs pic.twitter.com/Fs8c1z0bKy — Madonna (@Madonna) September 16, 2021

Madonna’s recent appearance at the MTV Video Music Awards seems to have served as an introduction to the brand new era of the Material Girl’s career. As she was taken back to where it all started (New York City’s Times Square) video images of some of her most famed moments appeared on screens on both sides of the famed location. On October 8th Madonna will be releasing the brand new the documentary film Madame X, exclusively on Paramount+, which was filmed in Lisbon, Portugal and “captures the pop icon’s rare and rapturous tour performance.” In addition to her landmark record deal and Madame X tour doc, work on Madonna’s biopic (partially written by Juno writer Diablo Cody) continues, and in celebration of her own birthday, Madonna encouraged fans to support notable charitable organizations in her own name, in particular to adopt a bed at the Mercy James Centre hospital in Malawi.

