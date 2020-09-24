Could Sharon Stone Replace Kim Cattrall As Samantha Jones in “Sex and The City 3?” Cynthia Nixon Thinks It Could Work

Ever since Carrie Bradshaw and her New York City compatriots returned from an epic trip to Abu Dhabi in 20010’s splashy and high fashion-filled Sex and the City 2, fans have been clamoring for the ladies to return for one final reunion film. Sadly, the well-documented communication breakdown (to put it mildly) between Kim Cattrall (who portrayed sexpot Samantha Jones through the run of the series and the two films) and her co-stars (Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon & Kristin Davis) seems to have torpedoed any chance of a third film. There does seem to be some hope though; kind of.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live this week, Nixon, Sarah Paulson, & Sharon Stone (all appearing currently in Netflix’s Ratched) received a question from a viewer who inquired about Stone possibly inhabiting the role of Samantha Jones in a future Sex and the City incarnation “I did not hear about that, but any time I could have an opportunity to work with Cynthia would be an honor to me,” Stone said. Nixon, who played Miranda in the original series and films, gave the idea an enthusiastic thumbs up, Stone “would be, of course, totally amazing” in the role. “Kim was incredibly great,” she added. “I think Sharon would totally make it her own.” Both ladies though, agreed with Nixon’s assertion that it might be time to change up the quartet all together.

“I’ve also heard many people say, including Kim Cattrall herself, that if we were to have a different fourth woman that maybe it would be a woman of color this time,” Nixon indicated. “I think that’s right,” Stone concurred.

Nixon is referencing an article from 2017 where Cattrall indicated that Samantha Jones should be recast with an actress of color. “Another actress should play it — maybe they could make it an African-American Samantha Jones or a Hispanic Samantha Jones. “Another actress should play it — maybe they could make it an African-American Samantha Jones or a Hispanic Samantha Jones” said Cattrall.

Personally, this writer himself penned a piece last year about adding a fourth woman to the Sex and the City squad, and it looks like I am on the same wavelength as these dynamic performers in terms of casting; I suggested Vanessa Williams round out the quartet in a potential third and final film. While her character may not need to be as sex-forward as Cattrall’s Samantha Jones was, Williams could bring to life a brand new character. Perhaps a woman who is newly single, socially conscious of the world we are living in, and perhaps even a parent of a young daughter, maybe even raising a wild child of her own? Perhaps making this character say, a former cabaret singer would give fans a chance to see Williams performing as a brand new character. And let’s be honest; there are not many women that could give the ladies of Sex and the City a run for their money in terms of fashion than a former Miss America!

