Could You Handle Both The Duke & Viscount In ‘Bridgerton’ Season 3?

Oh, which Bridgerton beau do we seek to be ours? Will it be Simon Bassett, the Duke of Hastings or Anthony Bridgerton, the 9th the Viscount? Which one will be more prominent in Season 3?

Regé-Jean Page left after Season 1, because, well, he said he was going to. Would it not stand to reason that Anthony Bridgerton would following the Season 1 trend of having the leading man vanish to have a honeymoon season away? It’s a little bit different as the show is heavily centered around the Bridgerton family, I mean, given the name, it’s a no brainer. All wet or not, they are the stars, no?

But it has been reported that Rege-Jean is in talks to make his return to Bridgerton. This would hopefully also signify a longer return of Phoebe Dynevor, the belle Daphnee Bridgerton of Season 1.

“Regé-Jean was always very open about his intention to quit the show after the first season and to move on to other projects,” an unnamed source claimed, speaking to The Sun. “But recently, there has been a dialogue between him and the show’s bosses. Nothing has been formally agreed yet, but watch this space.”

GQ grilled him on the prospect of a future cameo, guest appearance or full-blown return, he remained coy. “You know I couldn’t tell you!” he answered initially, before adding “isn’t there something wonderful about being surprised by what you weren’t suspecting?”

But where will he fit in? Recent reports have Bridgerton’s Nicola Coughlan Confirms Season 3 Will Focus On Colin & Penelope. Is there room for either Page or Bailey?

Wil Anthony welcome the challenge to see if he can hold onto the sex appeal award he earned or will Simon steal the show? Don’t chew those nails Viscount, appearances!

Source: Bustle.com