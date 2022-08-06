Country Legend Naomi Judd Left Her Only Two Daughters Out Of The Will

The only thing that could be more painful than losing your mother, has to be finding out that she left you out of her will. But that’s the reality of sisters, Wynonna and Ashley Judd. Naomi Judd — who died by suicide in April of this year, appointed her husband of 33 years, Larry Strickland, as the executor of her estate.

According to Naomi’s will, she made it clear that if her husband was not capable of becoming executor due to death or any other reason, then her brother-in-law, Reginald Strickland would step into that role (along with Daniel Kris Wiatr, the president of Wiatr & Associates — a Tennessee law firm that had a hand in creating Naomi’s Last Will and Testament).

Wynonna (58) and her late mother formed the incredibly successful music group The Judds, one of country musics most successful acts — winning five Grammy awards and nine CMA awards. Considering the success of that group helped to build Naomi’s net worth, it is a bit jarring that Wynonna (and Ashley) were left out of the will — since show business, was the family’s business. The will was prepared on November 20, 2017 and according to the document, Naomi was of “sound mind and disposing memory” when she approved and signed the will. According to a source, Wynonna is allegedly “upset” that she was excluded from the will because she “believes she was a major force behind her mother’s success.”

Naomi Judds’ estate is reportedly worth $25 Million, including cash and properties. Naomi passed away on April 30, 2022 by a self inflicted gunshot wound — after suffering a lifelong battle with depression. In a 2016 interview with ABC’s Good Morning America, the “Love Can Build a Bridge” singer discussed how she had been facing “extreme and severe depression”. In her 2016 book, she also confessed that she had considered suicide on more than one occasion.

Just one day later, her daughters inducted their late mother into the Country Music Hall of Fame. Wynonna stated back in May that she felt “helpless” over her mothers suicide and vowed to “break the cycle of addiction and family dysfunction.” Just last month, Ashley (54) said she could “understand” the pain that her mother suffered with an “undiagnosed and untreated mental illness.” Ashley, who has been open about her own struggles, is an outspoken ally to the LGBTQ+ community.

If you or someone you know is affected by depression or any of the aforementioned topics raised in this article, please call or text the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988.

Source: Page Six