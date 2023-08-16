Country Star Dixon Dallas Releases Two New Bops

Dixon Dallas, who is the alter-ego of Jake Hill, recently released two new songs titled “F150” and “Better Without You”, which are part of his EP, 2 More.

In the song “F150”, Dixon sings about getting “a little frisky” while riding a guy like an F-150, which is a type of Ford truck. The song’s chorus goes:

“Well, when we get to sipping’ whiskey

And we get a little frisky, I climb up on him, ride him like a F-150

Got me hooting’ and hollering’, I’m begging him for more

Nothing but my boots on, baby let’s go down on the floor

Or out in the shed or maybe by the lake then bring it back to your bed

He got me singing, when we get to sipping’ whiskey

And we get a little frisky, I climb up on him, ride him like a F-150″

On the other hand, “Better Without You” is a bit more toned down. It seems to be about certain thoughts and feelings that one has after parting ways with a lover. Part of the chorus reads:

“I hope you miss me when you think about me

And everything we could have been (We could have been)

And now you’re nothin’ but another memory

You know it hurt but in the end I’m doing better without you, and I know you hate it (Hate it)

I used to think you were the one but you ain’t”

Prior to dropping the two songs, the country star also released “Good Lookin”, which sparked speculations about his sexuality, as well as allegations that he is queerbaiting through his music. Dixon addressed the matter during an interview with Pride, stating:

“No, I haven’t disclosed my sexuality. I could be gay. I could be straight. I could be bi. At the end of the day, I feel like it doesn’t matter. There’s no law that says I can’t write a song about getting my booty cheeks bounced off of.”

You can listen to “F150” and “Better Without You” here:

